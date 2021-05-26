EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the second part of a two-part series looking at social justice issues in the year since George Floyd died. The first story focusing on the subject nationally was published Sunday, May 23.
VALDOSTA – Almost everyone in America, maybe even the world, has heard this scenario: A person of color is stopped by a police officer on the way somewhere whether that be home, to a friend’s house or even the store. The officer may not even ask for ID but names the person a “suspect” because they “fit the description.”
It’s a cautionary tale of racial profiling.
Still, it doesn’t mean all officers make judgments based on skin color or all people of color experience this situation with law enforcement.
Still, it exists.There’s a 50/50 chance of it happening, said Kevin Bussey, a Lowndes County resident who adds he has found himself profiled in the past.
The incident occurred in 2017, at 2 a.m., with an officer in Lowndes County as Bussey was headed back to D.C. from Valdosta to his job at the Department of Commerce.
He was pulled over for speeding in his bright, “money green” Chrysler 300 that “brought attention to the eye with its 24-inch rims. Bussey said he wanted to be seen – show the car off – but it brought negative attention.
“What scared me more than anything is that I had a hoodie on,” he said. “Most people always say if you just comply, if you just do the right thing, everything is going to be OK. Well, that’s not always the case because you’re – sometimes – you’re feared before the person even knows who you are.”
It was a legitimate stop, Bussey said, but the officer was still disrespectful, talking to him as if he were a child. The officer asked him to get out of the car and to search it for drugs.
When you don’t smoke or drink, the situation becomes clear with what’s being asked of you, Bussey said. There was no empathy from the officer – none to speak to Bussey as a human being.
“No one understands the fear that I had to not take my hands off of the steering wheel,” he said. “Nobody understands the fear that I had just to take off my seatbelt, if I were going to be able to see my children again.”
But Treva Gear, a Brooks County resident, educator and community activist, does understand it. Her negative interaction happened many years ago.
It was the way they approached me, Gear said. It was the unwarranted hostility after being stopped for something as small as a tag, not even a criminal offense.
“I have a doctorate degree (but) it didn’t matter that I was highly educated,” she said. “It did not matter that I was cordial and didn’t have a problem but I still got that ugly voice and that hostility when I was stopped.”
Gear said people can have positive experiences with cops, but what happens when you actually encounter them? What happens when you’re a person who’s likely to be profiled by them? What happens when you’re a Black person who’s driving a nice car with an out-of-state tag?
“You’re more likely to be stopped, especially if it’s a very expensive car,” she said. “They think you’re a drug dealer. So that’s where we go to question the question of equality.”
To be frank, things aren’t equal, she said. So what do we do? What should be done? A better relationship needs to be forged and the narrative needs to be changed.
Referring to the Antonio Smith suit against the Valdosta Police Department, an excessive force case where a man's arm was broken during a mistaken arrest, Gear said she doesn’t think it would have happened if Smith was white.
VPD’s first thought wouldn’t have been “we need to go body slam him,” Gear said.
Nathaniel Haugabrook, the suit’s attorney, said Valdosta doesn’t have the degree of policing issues seen around the country but there is still a degree of issues here.
Even since filing the Smith suit, Haugabrook said he’s encountered many individuals who’ve had negative encounters with law enforcement. They weren’t shot or injured, rather it was the “undertones of racial animus.”
“There are a number of reasons why people of color are treated differently: (a) Upbringing – what you see and hear during your young years is what you will mimic in your latter years; (b) not understanding the cultural differences between races; (c) a lack of training – I understand that Florida requires 1200 hours of training before you become an officer; Georgia is significantly less; (d) officers should get to know the people in the zones they police and they should not be moved from zone to zone,” Haugabrook said. “When you know a person, you are less likely to treat them 'less than' or devalue their worth.”
Training is key here, he said, alongside introducing an officer to a particular zone to police and keeping the officer there as a way to build a relationship with that community.
This in turn will help change the narratives faced by those racially profiled, allowing someone to get to know them and vice versa.
Bussey said the establishment of an officer’s presence positively in a community can go a long way. Building on that, they establish relationships based on respect rather than fear.
“The more and more that they sit back and not talk to us, it gives time for citizens to speculate what they believe is the truth, and when that happens, of course they’re going to go and tell others and then others have that same mindset,” Bussey said.
In times like this transparency is important, Bussey said. The people need the chief or sheriff to step out front when issues arise – to have town hall meetings or press conferences for people to attend.
This isn’t to say the current leadership is the problem because it’s not. Bussey said he’d recently sat down with VPD Chief Leslie Manahan, saying she’s still the right person for the job.
“I think she has a lot on her plate,” he said. “But then again, we have to make sure that we are training the right way.”
The same goes for officers within Valdosta – there are good ones within VPD and the hope is they outweigh any bad officers, he said.
On a regular basis, officers are under pressure, forced into a one-, two- or three-second split decision-making process that’s detrimental to their lives. You can’t group every officer and every isolated situation into the same group.
Take the case of Ma’Khia Bryant who was shot and killed by an officer in Columbus, Ohio. People might not be able to question the protocol in that situation, but the public must always question how to preserve life.
“I think the training that he received and based off of everything that I’ve been trained to see going through the Citizens Police Academy, it looks like he did everything right,” Bussey said. “But I think we need to also teach our officers humanity, compassion and empathy.”
The first instinct of an officer shouldn’t be to draw their taser, or service weapons, but to de-escalate the situation – combat it with dialogue before it gets to a place of death, Bussey said.
Another solution is bringing in more officers who look like the community they protect.
“Our strength is in our diversity and we have a diverse community here,” Bussey said. “We have every ethnicity here, so if you see those things on the police force, it gives the opportunity to lessen the crimes that we’ve been seeing across the nation.”
It potentially gives a familiar face to the people they protect and serve, and especially gives the community people who already know it.
This is only part of the fight for social justice in Valdosta, as it extends to more than just law enforcement.
D.J. Davis, head of the Valdosta State University’s Action Sociology Anthropology Club, is heading the front against “undercover racism.” He said most of the city’s racism comes from behind closed doors instead of right out front because of polarization.
“And we’re going to stay polarized as long as we have Confederate statues and street names,” Davis said. “The biggest problem in Valdosta is that we are not facing the facts; we are not taking the time to heal because we won’t face the facts.”
Davis referenced the Confederate statue sitting on the Downtown Valdosta square placed there in 1911 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy. Inscribed on its front is “Our Confederate dead,” while the back states “The Principles For Which They Fought Live Eternally.”
Municipalities across the U.S. began removing such statues from public spaces toward the mid-2010s, but this is illegal in Georgia under state law.
Davis proposed turning the square into a walkaround museum to keep the statue – a way to tell history without removing it – but in turn a “unity statue” needs to be installed to combat it.
But the Confederacy is ingrained throughout Valdosta in name, or rather street names. Davis named streets such as Troup, Gordon and Forrest who were all slave owners with the latter two being Confederate Army generals and Ku Klux Klan leaders.
“(George M.) Troup has never been here, (John Brown) Gordon has never been here, (Nathan Bedford) Forrest has never been here, so they don’t qualify as being part of Valdosta’s history,” Davis said.
Streets should be named after people who have lived here and worked in the community, Davis said.
At least 187 signatures of parcel owners on Forrest Street and Forrest Street Extension have signed a petition to change the street named. A city mandate states 60% of owners are needed to change street names.
The ordinance forces another issue on the group: a reimbursement fee. This fee, as required by the ordinance, must be paid upon submission. It includes actual costs of renaming the street which can contain but isn’t limited to costs for advertising, new signs and/or installation of new signs.
Davis said they’ll be raising money – $4,000-$5,000 – through fundraisers in coming weeks. He said they’ll take all the help they can get.
Reporters Amanda M. Usher and Terry Richards contributed to this story.
