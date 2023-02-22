VALDOSTA — Middle school students recently explored more than 40 career opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math.
Pine Grove Middle School representatives welcomed local government officials, business leaders and military personnel for 2023 STEM Career Day.
Tracy Smith, PGMS science and STEM coordinator, said more than 40 community partners and 110 visitors presented during career day.
The STEM Career Day is a fair designed to showcase diverse careers that involve STEM – science, technology, engineering and math.
“We try to make sure students have opportunities to see different careers available to them, especially those in Valdosta-Lowndes County,” Smith said. “Today, we are able to ‘make it real’ and show how skills learned in STEM classes are applied.”
Career day included Lowndes County utilities, fire and rescue, and sheriff’s office, military branches, fire and rescue, and medical services, mortuary services, veterinary science, automotive repair, robotics, local businesses, etc.
“We are taking the opportunity to share with students the steps to become a veterinarian,” Dr. Myron Graham, Northside Animal Hospital, said. “We are able to share the cool things that veterinarians do beyond taking care of cats and dogs.”
Graham said eighth-grade students were especially intrigued by the process and excited to hear about the opportunities for working with wildlife animals.
Valdosta State University, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, University of Georgia Tifton campus and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College representatives presented students with opportunities to further their education, after or while in high school.
Vantashan Hampton, PGMS science teacher, was a STEM career presenter displaying her skills as a licensed master cosmetologist at Missy Styles Salon Suite.
“I enjoy being able to relate and engage with students on a more personal level versus just teaching lessons in class,” Hampton said. “This is an opportunity to spark a student’s interest by showing how STEM lessons are transferable in the real world.”
She said becoming a teacher was her way to give back and motivate students to pursue their dreams and aspirations.
