VALDOSTA — Newbern Middle School Science, Technology, Engineering and Math connection targets all learning levels.
Deanna Brooks, NMS STEM teacher, said, “I enjoy teaching STEM because I am able to target all levels of learning, teach and learning constantly evolving practices that engage with real world experiences.”
Brooks said the program utilizes community partners and community resources to utilize best practices to expose students to help support their learning.
The STEM connection teaches students the importance of the Four Cs: critical thinking, creativity, communication and collaboration.
“This allows students to generate their ideas and express what they think and learn about a project,” she said.
Dr. Leslie S. Jones, Valdosta State University College of Science and Mathematics Biology Department professor, brought her middle grades education science class to interact with students.
The lesson this past week was forms to functions. VSU students taught NMS students about the structure of mammal skulls to identify the evolution of living organisms.
“The best part of teacher education is getting education students out to teach and interact with students before they get into the field,” Jones said. “This builds their confidence in presenting lessons and interacting with children.”
The partnership with VSU allows middle school students to engage in “free choice learning.”
Jones said she has been partnering with NMS for more than 18 years and the benefit of “free choice learning” is for students to ask questions and engage in things for their knowledge, which reenforces what they learn daily.
VSU biology department will be working with various schools to present STEM lessons, in addition to the College of Science and Mathematics Science Saturdays.
