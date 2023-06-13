VALDOSTA — Fourth- through eighth-graders used household materials to learn about the four STEM areas: science, technology, engineering and math in a recent summer camp.
Pine Grove Middle School hosted the Sixth Annual STEM Summer Institute earlier this month.
PGM STEM Summer Institute is open to area students in grades 4-8 for the upcoming school year.
The camp is designed to be fun and educational and is taught by licensed teachers from Pine Grove Middle School, school officials said.
“Campers participate in a rotation of four STEM areas completing a variety of hands-on, collaborative activities,” Dr. Samuel Clemons Jr., principal, said. “It is very important that all students grades 4-8 are exposed to STEM. This camp gives them the opportunity to learn and explore.”
Tammi Sims, academic coach, said STEM utilizes household materials to encourage students to further explore at home.
This year, the seventh and eighth graders built a hydraulic elevator, sixth and seventh grades developed a football helmet for an egg drop, fourth and fifth grade developed arcade games out of cardboard.
“The overall goal is to expose kids to the STEM process, while encouraging critical thinking and problem solving,” Sims said. “At the end of the camp parents are able to actually see what their students have worked on showcasing what they learned.”
On the final day of camp, parents and guardians were able to view the projects that the students developed. Allowing students to present how their design met the necessary criteria for science, technology, engineering and math.
In 2017, PGM became the first middle school in South Georgia and the ninth middle school in Georgia to earn the Georgia Department of Education’s STEM program certification.
