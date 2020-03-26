ATLANTA — Georgia reported 1,525 cases of COVID-19 and 48 related deaths as of noon Thursday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, that's up from 1,387 cases and 47 deaths at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The department reports 473 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus.
Cases have spread across nearly 100 Georgia counties.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 1,646 tests, with 251 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 7,280 tests with 1,274 positive results.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
