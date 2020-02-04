The General Assembly returned to the Gold Dome for the third week of this the 2020 session on Monday, January 27. The House and Senate each meet every day last week to take up important issues. We also began meeting in earnest in our committees and sub-committees. We heard testimony from department heads, experts and concerned citizens on a variety of issues.
By the end of the week we had carefully reviewed several House bills from our respective committees and look to see them on the floor in the coming weeks.
This legislative session we will be moving legislation based on the findings of a number of study committees, councils and commissions in which we and other House members served on this past summer and fall. They include the Rural Economic Development Council, Maternal Mortality, Funding for Senior Care, Georgia Freight and Logistics. South Georgia was well represented in all of these and other groups.
The Rural Development Council submitted several recommendations to the House that would continue to support communities and business in rural Georgia. In 2019, the council met 10 times in five different rural areas. The council’s recommendations include continuing our support for our agriculture industry, which is Georgia’s number one industry, expanding funding for rural broadband deployment and addressing mapping issues that do not always accurately show broadband access. The council also proposed solutions for providing adequate healthcare by creating tax incentives for rural physicians and developing a residency program to bring healthcare worker to rural areas.
Since its inception in 2017, the council has passed a number of bills to help rural Georgia and provided incredible insight in how to best support our rural communities, and it will continue to do so through the 2020 calendar.
Members of the House Study Committee on Maternal Mortality spent several months last year hearing from experts, studying, reviewing data, and developing ideas and strategies to decrease and prevent maternal deaths in Georgia. The final report includes several of these strategies such as extending Medicaid coverage for pregnant and postpartum women and introducing legislation that would increase accessibility to healthcare through telehealth service. Members of the study committee encouraged the state to continue to fund vital programs and support mothers and babies as well as support various university research initiatives that collect important data on maternal deaths and pregnancy and postpartum related issues.
Maternal health will remain a top priority in the House during the 2020 session, and these recommendations will guide us as we focus on legislative efforts to prevent maternal mortality.
The General Assembly observed International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Monday January 27, 2020 as it marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. This important day commemorates the catastrophic genocide that resulted in the deaths of 6 million Jews and 11 million others.
To honor the lives that were lost during the Holocaust, the General Assembly passed legislation to create a memorial in the State Capitol. Members of the General Assembly along with Israel Consul General Anat Sultan-Dadon, joined together to unveil a new memorial. Member of the House also went to the well to acknowledge is day and to share thoughts. Rep. Darlene Taylor shared a quote from Anne Frank, wrote “What is done cannot be undone, but one can prevent it happening again.” She ask that we all remember, and NEVER let it happen again.
In another touching moment, the House adopted another resolution adopting and dedicated a space in the State Capitol, the Ways and Means Conference Room, to our friend and colleague, Jay Powell. Rep. Powell served as chairman of the Ways and Means Committee for many years in that position and championed legislation for the citizens of Georgia.
This was a special week for visitors at the Capital. It was GMA Cities Week. We were pleased to see so many folks from home. We saw April Norton in passing and several others from South Georgia. Also on hand was Lee Wagner from the Boys and Girls Club. On Wednesday, it was a big day for the Honorable Judge Jim Prine. We were proud to be able to share this important moment with him and his family (Jim and Marty Prine and Mimi and the girls). Also, from home attending the ceremony were Judge Altman, Judge Hardy, Sherriff Carlton Powell and County Manager Mike Stephenson.
On Thursday Gov. Kemp signed the first major piece of legislation of the 2020 session, House Bill 276. This bill allows the state to collect taxable revenue from marketplace facilitators whose online platforms or apps are used to sell goods or services. This new law goes in to effect on April 1 and will help level the playing field for small brick-and-mortar businesses that currently have sales taxes to their products.
Lastly, on Friday, Rep. Taylor was proud to share in celebrating the birthday of Jackie Robinson; he was born in Cairo in 1919 to a family of sharecroppers and grew up to be the first baseball player to break Major League Baseball's color barrier that segregated the sport for more than 50 years. His jersey number — number 42 — is regarded as one of the most famous numbers in baseball history.
He led the Dodgers to six World Series and one World Series championship in a 10-year span. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1962, his first year of eligibility, and is an NAACP prestigious Spingarn Medalist.
Although he was a great baseball player, his character and willingness to stand up for change is what he is best known for. Cairo is proud that the Boys and Girls Club carries his name and where his high ideals are carried on. All shared in this extraordinary Georgian’s accomplishments and life.
This week is sure to be even busier at the State Capitol as we enter into the fourth week of this legislative session. We will continue to take up meaningful legislation on the House floor and in our committees.
We encourage you to share your concern and know you are always welcome at the Capitol. Rep. Darlene Taylor is located in the Capitol Suite 401-H. Her Capitol office telephone is (404) 656-7857, or she can be reached via email at darlene.taylor@house.ga.gov.; you can reach Rep. John LaHood 504-B in the CLOB, telephone number (404) 656-0188 and he may be emailed at john.lahood@house.ga.gov. and Rep. Sam Watson can be reached in his Capitol Office Suite 245, telephone number (404) 463-2246 or via email at sam.watson@house.ga.gov.
