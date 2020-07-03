TALLAHASSEE — Florida has its eyes on boaters under the influence.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Division of Law Enforcement said Thursday it will be promoting awareness and conducting heightened enforcement, targeting boating under the influence as part of its Operation Dry Water campaign.
FWC said in a press release that officers are focused on educating boaters about safe boating practices, which includes boating sober and enforcing Florida’s boating under the influence laws.
The Fourth of July weekend launches the busiest boating season all over the U.S., including in Florida.
In 2019, the month of July had five fatalities and 68 people injured due to BUI related boating accidents, according to FWC.
In the statement, officials said operating a vessel under the influence of alcohol or drugs is illegal on all bodies of water and can lead to serious injuries and consequences. In Florida, it is illegal to operate a vessel with a blood alcohol content level of .08 or higher -- the same as it is to operate a vehicle."
“When boaters choose to operate while impaired, they are endangering not only themselves but their family, friends and other boaters on the water as well,” said Maj. Robert Rowe, FWC’s Boating and Waterways Section Leader in the news release. “As FWC officers, it is our job to do all we can to ensure the safety of our recreational boaters and paddlers. That is why the FWC is joining other states and agencies across the country to do our part in keeping boaters safe and preventing accidents related to boating under the influence.”
According to the department, alcohol is a leading contributing factor in recreational boating deaths, and a major contributor to accidents. Last year in Florida, 32% of fatal accidents were related to alcohol or drug use.
"If a person decides to take alcohol on their voyage, it is important to designate an operator who isn’t drinking alcohol and will remain sober to ensure everyone gets home safely. The FWC encourages boaters to enjoy the boating season to its full extent by boating sober, wearing a life jacket and taking a boating education course," the statement said.
The stated purpose of Operation Dry Water is to reduce the number of alcohol- and drug-related accidents and fatalities through increased recreational boater awareness and by fostering a stronger and more visible deterrent to alcohol use on the water.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.