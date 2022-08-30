VALDOSTA – State superintendent candidate Alisha Thomas Searcy paid a visit to Valdosta.
Searcy is running for Georgia state superintendent of schools. She is on the ballot in the general election on Nov. 8; she advanced from the Democratic primary on May 24.
Lowndes County Democratic Party hosted a meet and greet with the candidate, following her visits to local churches and lunch with local supporters on Sunday.
Adrian Rivers, Lowndes County Democratic Party chair and 8th congressional chair for the Democratic Party of Georgia, said, “We have to get out and vote. We have a very critical race to win in Georgia and all hands are on deck to change Georgia for the better.”
Carlos Searcy, the husband of the candidate, introduced Searcy.
“Every day Alisha wakes up with education at the forefront of her mind," he said. "Thinking of what she can do to make school better for not only our three children but the 1.38 million that go to school in the state of Georgia.”
Searcy earned a bachelor's degree from Spelman College and a graduate degree from Kennesaw State University. She was a member of the Georgia House of Representatives, representing District 39 for 12 years. Her career experience includes being an owner of an education consulting business, school board member coach and mentor, state legislator and superintendent.
“This race for me is deeply personal because all I care about is making sure each child in this state has a high quality of education,” Searcy said.
“It is important for students to know there is an adult who will do something to keep them safe in their schools.”
As state superintendent, Searcy said her plans are:
– Redesign a system that works for every child in every corner of the state.
–Ensure Georgia students learn in safe schools.
– Address teacher burnout and ensure teachers feel respected and supported.
– Create an educational system where parents feel empowered and have the ability to choose a public school that works best for their children.
Searcy said, as a former school system superintendent, she closed the achievement gap and doubled the elementary schools' performance score from 43 to 85. Also, she raised teacher retention rate across the schools from 25% to 75%.
Her plan for the state is to increase the starting salary for teachers to $65,000.
“The best way to attract new teachers is to retain the ones that you have,” Searcy said.
In order to ensure teachers have the resources and finances to successfully educate, she said she plans to create the office of the teacher advocate in the state superintendent’s office.
“This new role will allow someone to travel the state to communicate and share resources with teachers because if you really care about education you have to make sure teachers have what they need to be successful in the classroom,” Searcy said.
Questions from the audience addressed several issues statewide and locally regarding reading and math standards, state school funding, critical race theory education and teacher vacancies.
Georgia State Rep. Dexter Sharper said, “Alisha has respect from both parties for her knowledge about education. In life, you have winners and champions. She is a champion and she will do what needs to be done to educate all children across the state of Georgia.”
“I strongly believe that local communities have the best answers for their schools,” Searcy said. “You will not find a stronger advocate of education than me.”
Early voting begins Oct. 17 until Nov. 4. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
