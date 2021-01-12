ATLANTA — Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan announced on social media he received positive test results for COVID-19 on the first day of the 2021 legislative session.
Georgia General Assembly members are required to be tested twice-weekly during the course of the session as part of the efforts to contain a possible outbreak under the Gold Dome. House and Senate members are also required to wear masks in the chambers.
After following the required testing protocol, Dugan said he received a positive test result Tuesday morning.
“My symptoms are minor and I plan to follow the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and isolate at home until the virus passes,” the Carrolton Republican said in a statement.
Dugan said he received his results prior to noticing any noteworthy symptoms.
The office of the lieutenant governor confirmed two senators tested positive for COVID-19 after regular testing Monday.
In the House chamber Tuesday, Speaker David Ralston scolded legislators who did not take their mandatory COVID-19 tests on the first day.
"We sent out before we got here yesterday — last week, I think even the week before — multiple emails. Advising of two things: one that members were required to be tested every Monday and Thursday and that testing would be available here in the Capitol, as it was yesterday," Ralston said. "Imagine how I felt when I came in today and found out that yesterday, 74 members of this body, did not get tested that were present in the building. And that's a bipartisan count by the way."
That's nearly half of the members of the House.
Kaleb McMichen, Ralston's spokesperson, declined to give information on the number of House members who were not present at the start of legislative session for coronavirus-related reasons or if any received positive results on after testing on the first day.
McMichen said that as of now, there are no repercussions stipulated for members who do not get tested as leadership expected it would not be an issue.
