VALDOSTA – Lowndes County COVID-19 deaths dropped by one Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s daily status report.
Friday, state public health officials reported 72 related deaths but Saturday’s report lists Lowndes deaths at 71. The GDPH has reported discrepancies in the past, attributing the miscounts to human error, such as placing a resident of one county in the data for another county.
Lowndes County has recorded 3,587 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, according to state health officials.
Saturday, South Georgia Medical Center had 35 confirmed COVID-19 positive inpatients with zero inpatients awaiting test results.
Hospital data states there have been 589 inpatients with a positive COVID-19 test result who have been discharged.
The hospital has reported 126 of its patients have died from COVID-19. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
