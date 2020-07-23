VALDOSTA — The Georgia Board of Education did not vote Thursday on delaying the reopening of public schools across the state.
Georgia STEM and The Atlanta-Journal Constitution posted Wednesday that the state school board would likely discuss and vote on delaying start dates for schools throughout the state.
However, the topic only came up late during the two-and-a-half-hour meeting when the board discussed schools in every district being able to make their own plans.
Jeff Amy, a reporter for the Associated Press, tweeted Thursday that, while there was originally a resolution calling for the school to not start face-to-face instruction until after Labor Day, the board did not follow through with the item.
As of Thursday, school systems will be reopening on their independently set dates: locally, Sept. 8 for Valdosta City Schools and Aug. 14 for Lowndes County Schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.