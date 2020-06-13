ATLANTA — More COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Georgia.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health Saturday update, 2,446 deaths have been reported. There were 2,418 reported Friday afternoon.
There are 56,801 confirmed cases according to the report.
The department reports 9,224 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 2,029 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
Also, 599,680 Georgians have been tested for the virus and the state is reporting an 8.5% positive result rate.
The Department of Public Health started updating numbers once daily at 3 p.m. to allow more time to coordinate with reporting facilities and verify numbers before posting.
