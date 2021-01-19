ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State's office officially certified the Jan. 5 election runoff results on Tuesday, paving the way for two Democrats to be sworn into the U.S. Senate.
Both Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock defeated their Republican opponents — U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler — in an election that decided the majority hold of the upper chamber of Congress.
The pair will be sworn into the Senate on Wednesday at the earliest, after President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration and ahead of tumultuous Senate impeachment trials after the House voted last week to impeach President Donald trump for a second time.
After all 159 counties certified their results, Ossoff won by a margin of nearly 55,000 votes. Warnock won by a margin of more than 93,000. After Gov. Brian Kemp sigs off on the certification, the results will be delivered to Washington, D.C.
Still, Republicans held the Public Service Commissioner seat for District 4 — Lauren Bubba McDonald beat out Democratic challenger Daniel Blackman — and still hold the majority in the statehouse.
