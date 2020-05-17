ATLANTA — As of 7 p.m. Sunday, the state reported 37,642 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,606 related deaths. It is the same number of cases and deaths reported 1 p.m. Sunday.
The public health department reports 6,790 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 1,557 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
All 159 counties have reported cases.
More than 3,600 health care workers have tested positive for coronavirus — 82% of whom are female and 18% of whom are male.
Now, after state officials urged Georgians to get tested, more than 30,000 new tests were performed in the last 24 hours, the largest jump in new tests to date. More than 351,000 people have been tested.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has reported 2,705 positive results and commercial labs have reported 34,908 positive results.
The department reported black Georgians account for 13,078 cases while white Georgians account for 11,378 cases. The race of 4,981 cases is still unknown and more than 5,482 cases are designated as missing.
