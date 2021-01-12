Associated Press

Law enforcement officers stand atop the Capitol in anticipation of protests Monday, Jan. 11, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. According to organizers, some protesters are unhappy the Legislature will be meeting virtually and in sessions not open to the public, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, during the 2021 session which opens Monday. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee activated members of the National Guard this week to work with the Washington State Patrol to protect the Capitol campus. (APPhoto/Ted S. Warren)