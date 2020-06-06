ATLANTA — Georgia added more than 600 COVID-19 cases again last night.
As of 3 p.m. Saturday, the state reported 51,309 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,160 related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
GDPH Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey said Tuesday she is worried the protests around Georgia could cause more infections of the coronavirus.
Hundreds to thousands have gathered in Atlanta during the past five days to protest police brutality stemming from George Floyd's death by a Minneapolis police officer. Despite wearing masks, social distancing is near impossible in those close quarters.
“When you have this many people gathered together in close proximity,” Toomey said, “you run the risk of viral transmission.”
The department reports 8,662 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 1,901 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
622,751 Georgians have been tested for the virus and the state is reporting just under a 9% positive result rate.
The department reported black Georgians account for 16,294 cases while white Georgians account for 16,593 cases. The race of 14,085 cases is listed as unknown.
Tuesday, the Department of Public Health started updating numbers once daily at 3 p.m. to allow more time to coordinate with reporting facilities and verify numbers before posting.
