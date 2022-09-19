VALDOSTA — Travis L. King Jr., a Valdosta native, has found his place in the film and TV industry.
King plays a drummer in Tyler Perry’s Netflix release, “A Jazzman’s Blues.” He said Perry handpicked him for the role based on his skills.
“This is such a significant role because Tyler Perry chose me from a video I sent in as my audition,” King said. “It was especially great to meet and interact with Tyler Perry, not just as a fan but working with him.”
This film is 27 years in the works, as it is Perry’s first screenplay. According to IMDB, the movie "follows an investigation into an unsolved murder unveiling a story full of forbidden love, deceit and a secret.” The movie is scheduled for release on Netflix Sept. 23.
The release date is one day before King’s 30th birthday. He said he plans to enjoy this birthday with family and friends watching himself in “A Jazzman’s Blues,” and attending a University of Georgia football game with his wife.
King said filming for “A Jazzman’s Blues” took place during a span of about a month in 2020, noting Perry's strong work ethic.
While King admires the work ethic of Perry, he too has been working hard during the last few years to diversify his resume as a musician and actor.
He filmed “The Cloned Tyrone,” starring Jamie Foxx and John Boyega at the end of 2020.
According to IMDB synopsis of the film: “A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.”
He said the film is scheduled for a December release on Netflix.
More recently, in May, King was a studio musician for the second season of "First Wives Club" TV series on BET. Also he was given the opportunity on the Amazon Prime TV show, “Them” to act as a double for the main character.
“I had to get my hair just like his and we are the same complexion and build. When you watch the show anytime the main character is playing with his back to the camera or a side view that is actually me,” King said. “It was a lot of fun, that was my first time getting to have the experience of being a double.”
When King is not busy in the film and TV industry, he spends his weekends as a primary drummer for One Nation Entertainment band. He travels to play for parties, weddings, charity events and most recently played for a Marvel Studios auction.
King said, “I am very busy and focused on becoming a household name as a musician.”
