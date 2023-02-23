STAR students shine at VHS

VALDOSTA – For the first time in Valdosta High School’s history, three students have been named STAR students.
The PAGE Student Teacher Achievement Recognition program honors Georgia’s highest achieving high school seniors and the teachers whom they believe have been most instrumental in their academic development, according to a statement from school officials.
In order to obtain the STAR nomination, a student must have the highest score on the SAT and be in the top 10% of their class.
This year, three VHS seniors did just that and tied for the honor: Riley Diaz, Skylar Partin and Dhruv Thanki.
Diaz is a member of the VHS International Baccalaureate program, as well as the BETA Club, Interact Club, Student Council, Yearbook Club and Food Bank Club.
She plans to attend a four-year university with a major in biology/pre-med concentration in order to fulfill her passion in the medical field or in a helping profession.
“The last two years of my life have been a challenge for me medically. These struggles have piqued my interest in the medical field and helping professions,” she said. “I strive to channel my experiences in a positive manner by seeking a profession to assist and care for those with similar needs.”
Diaz named Joy Roberts, her AP world history and IB psychology teacher, as her STAR teacher.
Partin is also an International Baccalaureate student at Valdosta High School. She is president of Beta Club, captain of Academic Team, co-captain of Batgirls, an Interact Club committee officer and member of the Food Bank Club, Model United Nations and Yearbook Club.
“As an 8-year-old, I moved from a small, rural community where there were only 98 kids K-8th in my school,” she said. “Moving to Valdosta, Ga., was a shock to me as it was exponentially larger than the area I was used to. However, moving here has provided several opportunities in my academic and extracurricular education.”
Partin chose Jeremy Paradice, her pre-AP biology teacher from Valwood as her STAR teacher.
Thanki, son of Paresh Thanki and Gyanasudha Balki, is an advanced placement and dual-enrollment student at Valdosta High. He is a member of the Interact Club, Beta Club and Wildcat tennis team.
“My educational journey has mainly revolved around working hard and doing things to the best of my ability,” he said. “I’ve had to study a lot and push myself despite the challenges I’ve faced.”
Thanki plans on going to Mercer University to pursue a career in medicine.
Thanki chose his AP U.S. history teacher, Sarah Broome, as his STAR teacher.
“Valdosta High School is very excited to be celebrating these students who went above and beyond in their studies. These three seniors have achieved great things in their academic lives and will undoubtedly go on to achieve ever greater things, personally and professionally, in the years to come,” school officials said.
