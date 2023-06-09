VALDOSTA — From an early age, Tylin Dyer has been passionate about education and community service.
Dyer is a 2023 honor graduate of Valdosta High School and a recipient of Georgia State University’s Stamps Scholarship. He is the first VHS student to receive the prestigious scholarship from Georgia State University.
His parents, Kendrick and LaShayla Dyer, said from being born at just 32 weeks, Dyer has always shown strength, resilience, persistence and humbleness.
Dyer said, “When I originally applied for the honors college at Georgia State I was very nervous, and even going through the application and interview process for the presidential scholarship, I wasn’t sure if I would get it.”
His mother added, “He naturally shined in the interview process. On scholarship day, he was in his element making connections with his professors and peers. We always knew that he would, which is why we encouraged him to apply.”
Dyer was accepted to the honors college at Georgia State University, which opened up the opportunity to apply for Presidential Scholarships.
According to Georgia State University, the university was selected to partner with the prestigious Stamps Scholars Program in September 2022. The university joins 36 other top higher education institutions, including Georgia Tech, the University of Georgia, the University of Michigan, the University of Texas and Dartmouth College, to offer Stamps Scholarships to select undergraduates.
Dyer said to qualify he had to complete a series of essays and interviews, including a roundtable with his peers which led him to the Presidential Scholarship Day at Georgia State University.
Among the 40 other candidates to complete the final lunch interview, he was in the final 10 selected for the Stamps Scholars Program.
“We were told that we would receive a phone call or email within two to three weeks but the call came just two days later,” he said.
Dyer received a phone call from Sarah Cook, Georgia State University Honors College dean, to congratulate him on his scholarship.
“It was calming to receive the call because I felt like I had achieved something great,” Dyer said.
While Dyer felt a sense of peace and accomplishment, LaShayla said she immediately began to cry and thank God, running to her husband and younger son, Tyndil, to celebrate.
Dyer began early giving back to the community, his parents reflected on his elementary school days when he would give classmates in need his shoes and coats because he knew he had plenty at home.
LaShayla said, “He naturally has a big heart and excels in everything that he puts his mind to ... we know that he is great but it is wonderful to see others see the greatness in your child.”
She continued, “Even in that moment Tylin was still so humble, while we were just in awe of what God had done for our child.”
Though, Dyer is a humble young man, he has accomplished one of the most generous and prestigious scholarships available to incoming first-year students. The Stamps Scholars Program will be housed in Georgia State’s Honors College.
“Established in 2006 by E. Roe Stamps and his late wife, Penny, the Stamps Scholars Program was created to ‘enable extraordinary educational experiences for extraordinary students.’”
Each year more than 250 students from institutions across the U.S. and the U.K. join the community of Stamps Scholars. The STAMP Scholarship is a four-year, full-ride scholarship offered to exceptional students selected for their holistic excellence to bring those who they believe will have a meaningful impact on society to prominence.
“Overall potential is judged through their leadership skills and their service throughout their high school career. The main objective of the STAMP Scholarship is to help shape gifted students into remarkable leaders while alleviating their financial burden,” the university said in a statement.
In addition to his acceptance at Georgia State, Dyer was accepted into all of the colleges and universities that he applied to leaving him with options for various full-ride scholarships.
“I am who I am because of my parents, my family, my community and God,” Dyer said.
Dyer will attend Georgia State University Honors College in the fall to major in English, with a concentration on creative writing and a minor in American sign language. He plans to study abroad, then obtain a master of creative writing and pursue a career as an author and a college professor.
LaShayla, said, “My husband and I would always read with him and his brother growing up, so it is not a surprise that he wants to create a safe space for other children through creative writing.”
As a Stamps Scholar, Dyer will be able to fulfill his dream of studying abroad, at no cost to his parents or family.
“I want to travel the world, which is one of the reasons that I chose to attend Georgia State University, and being that this is a new experience living in Atlanta, it will create other new experiences for me,” Dyer said.
An experience that he looks forward to sharing with his younger brother, Tyndil, and his younger cousins, especially being the oldest on his mom’s side and one of the oldest on his dad’s side of the family.
“Every time my little cousins see me they ask ‘when do you go to college?’ as they are just as excited for the experience as I am,” Dyer said.
“I want to stress to youth to just go apply, there’s scholarships on anything you can think of. My dad always says ‘You never know until you do it.’ ... I didn’t think I would but I did.”
During his time at VHS, Dyer participated in extracurricular activities and community organizations, including VHS NJROTC, Beta Club, Orchestra, Gaming Club, dual-enrollment student at Valdosta State University and Wiregrass Technical College, Valdosta State University’s Teagle Fellow, Valdosta State University’s African American Male Initiative, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Kappa Tau Lambda Mentor Program, Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts Writing Club, Jack and Jill of America, Valdosta Chapter, and the National Society of High School Scholars.
In addition, he is a member of the Kingdom Builders Deliverance Center.
Kendrick said, “We are very pleased with Valdosta City Schools for allowing our children to shine. Tylin was able to highlight his talents thanks to the support of his teachers.”
Kendrick said Dyer was able to find his niche and truly saw him come into his own during his time in high school.
Dyer is moving to the next level in education but he plans to continue his service to the community through mental health awareness and food insecurity during his time at college.
“Don’t ever forget how important education and compassion for other people can be,” Dyer said.
