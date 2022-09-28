VALDOSTA – St. John the Evangelist Catholic School’s volleyball team recently organized a bake sale to raise funds to support people in the community fighting breast cancer.
The team hosted the bake sale at school and after Mass at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, raising $1,000, school officials said in a statement.
The school hosts a breast cancer fundraiser volleyball tri-match event Monday, Oct. 3 in honor of Stephanie Nelson, a SJCS parent who passed away in 2020, school officials said.
The proceeds of the funds raised from the bake sale and the volleyball game will go to the Cameron family of Tallahassee, Fla., who recently lost their mother to breast cancer, school officials said.
“It is important for our students to understand the importance of helping one another, especially those battling cancer, and to demonstrate that compassion,” said Tiffany Mira, SJCS volleyball coach. “Not only did these athletes plan a fundraiser and upcoming game, they are also praying for those in the community who have overcome and those who are still in the fight.”
The breast cancer volleyball tri-match event is scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, with a match against Lighthouse Christian School. The second game begins 5 p.m. between Lighthouse Christian School and Scintilla Charter Academy followed by a 6 p.m. match between SJCS and Scintilla Charter Academy.
The games will take place in the SJCS Parish Center, 800 Gornto Road. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students.
For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.
