VALDOSTA – Students, faculty and staff of St. John the Evangelist Catholic School invite veterans to a special Veterans Day program, 8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11.

The event will include a patriotic procession, reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance, the national anthem, the Armed Services March performed by the school band and refreshments, school officials said in a statement.

Veterans are asked to sign in at the school office prior to the event.

