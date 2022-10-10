VALDOSTA — St. John the Evangelist Catholic School is looking to a bovine friend to help raise funds in a humorous way this school year.
The school hosts its second Cow Plop Drop fundraising event Saturday, Oct. 22, giving participants a chance to win $1,000, school officials said in a statement.
“It’s the second time we have invited a cow onto our campus and we can’t wait,” said Celine Gladwin, SJCS parent and Cow Plop Drop organizer. “The Cow Plop Drop is such a fun event to bring together our community for some laughs and the chance to win $1,000.”
Saturday, Oct. 22, SJCS will let a cow loose on the school’s soccer field that will be marked off into square grids or plots. The cow will roam the area and the owner of the plot that receives the cow’s first patty will win $1,000. Plots are available for purchase for $20 each or $50 for three plots now through Thursday, Oct. 20, on the school’s website at SJCSValdosta.org.
Participants and the community can watch the event take place online on the school’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/SJSCSValdosta starting 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.
