VALDOSTA — St. John the Evangelist Catholic School hosts the 25th Annual Reverse Draw and Gala, the area’s largest event of its kind.
The 2023 Silver Soiree themed event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center.
Attendees can experience dinner, music, dancing, door prizes, a Steel’s Jewelry raffle and a chance to win $10,000, school officials said in a statement.
“Thanks to the support of our local community, we are celebrating 25 years of our Reverse Draw and Gala,” said Celine Gladwin, event chairwoman. “We welcome the entire community to enjoy a black-tie evening filled with suspense as numbers are drawn to reveal the guest who will walk away with the $10,000 grand prize.”
Other activities during the night-long event include a live auction for items including beach vacations, a hunting package, a fine art portrait and other items.
The event is SJCS’s largest fundraiser of the year and helps provide tuition assistance to students, fund community service projects and supplemental classroom materials, school officials said, adding “last year’s Reverse Draw and Gala raised more than $50,000.”
Tickets to attend the event and be entered for the $10,000 are on sale now for $125 and include dinner for two, two drink tickets and an entry into the drawing. Entries into the drawing only are also available for $100.
Tickets and more information about the event is available online at SJCSValdosta.org.
Event sponsors include Ben & Kim Mackey, Sam Dennis Law, Valdosta Family Medicine, Dr. & Mrs. Sid Staton, Traditions Flooring, David & Donna Nolan, Synovus, Mike & Lisa Murphy, The Puckett Family, Century 21 Realty Advisors, Universal Roofing & Flooring, Randy & Celine Gladwin, Tift-Moody Family, Hunter Family, Gladwin Vaughn Architecture, Hamilton Estate Planning, Katherine Gonos, Hester & Morris Orthodontics and Steel’s Jewelry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.