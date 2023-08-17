VALDOSTA — St. John the Evangelist Catholic School is ready for a milestone in education – the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for its STEM Lab.
“This state-of-the-art facility is the only (one) of its kind in the surrounding counties, setting a new standard for hands-on, experiential learning,” school representatives said in a statement. The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, 800 Gornto Road, school representatives said.
The event will include a grand-opening ceremony featuring community leaders and school officials and guided tours of the STEM Lab, showcasing its cutting-edge equipment, including a 3D printer, milling machine, etc.
“Our STEM Lab reflects a new era of education that empowers students to explore, plan, create, reflect and share their findings, fostering a ‘growth mindset’ and promoting critical thinking skills. With all-new computers, and engaging activities, SJCS is redefining the way students learn and grow,” school officials said.
Key speakers are Cheri Carter, principal of St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, Most Rev. Stephen D. Parkes, bishop of the Diocese of Savannah.
About Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School St. John the Evangelist Catholic School provides students Pre-K3 through eighth grade “with the highest quality education in a Christian setting.” The school offers electives including Spanish, digital arts, music, band, art and computers as well as religion, in addition to extracurricular activities like basketball, soccer, volleyball and student council.
For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.
