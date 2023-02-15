VALDOSTA — Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School brought Georgia history to life, literally.
To celebrate the anniversary of the founding of Georgia, the school’s seventh- and eighth-grade students transformed into some of Georgia’s most famous residents including Ma Rainey, Jackie Robinson, Flannery O’Connor, Ray Charles, John Pemberton, Juliette Gordon Low, etc., school officials said in a statement.
These famous Georgians performed biographical monologues for visitors to learn about their accomplishments and life stories. Younger students from the school visited this “living wax museum” to learn more about the state’s history and its contributions to the nation.
“History is a collection of stories, and by researching the history of one person, students can bring that person’s story to life,” said Pam Rickman, SJCS social students teacher. “By presenting a Georgian’s life to their peers, parents and the community, students build their self-confidence as well as their public speaking skills. SJCS students in the younger grades look forward to visiting the ‘museum’ and seeing the seventh-grade and eighth-grade students immersed in their roles.”
