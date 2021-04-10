VALDOSTA – 500 pieces of art.
200-plus artists.
34 years.
Three-hour gala.
Spring Into Art is back.
Last year, the live, opening gala was canceled, going virtual, due to the pandemic.
Not this year.
Spring Into Art kicks off with the traditional opening gala, scheduled 6-9 p.m. Monday, April 12, Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St. Gala tickets are $45 each.
Monday evening, the best in show winner will be awarded $1,000. First-place winners in each category will receive $500, center staff say. Works that will be included in the 2022 Colson Calendar will also be announced.
Following the gala, the exhibit will be on display, free to the public, April 13 through June 9, in all galleries of the arts center.
Spring Into Art remains the largest, most inclusive, and democratic of art exhibits in South Georgia.
Though Spring Into Art is a juried show, it is unlike many other juried shows anywhere. Most exhibits accept many entries and then pare down those entries through the judging process to include half or typically less of the entries for exhibit.
As long as the artists keep to the rules and enter their entries by the deadline, everything entered in a Spring Into Art show is given exhibit space at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts.
Another number for Spring Into Art includes the hundreds expected to attend. While the reception returns, visitors will be required to wear masks and observe other safety protocols, according to the arts center website.
More details, visit turnercenter.org, or call call (229) 247-2787.
