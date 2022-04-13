VALDOSTA – Like a breath of fresh air, people filled the galleries of the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts for the opening of Spring Into Art Monday evening.
“This is the first good packed house we have had in a long time and we are thankful for all artists, sponsors and ticket purchasers,” Bill Shenton, the center's arts curator/artistic administrator, said, referring to the smaller attendance the past couple of years due to the pandemic.
Shenton has been arranging and mounting Spring Into Art for 13 years; this year, he prepared 320 works by 170 artists.
Two professors and an artist from Florida State University and North Florida University served as judges for the annual art show.
Judges selected 23 winners and a total of $6,000 in prizes.
AWARDS
Best in Show: Travis D. Simmons.
Painting: First Place, Adam Calvin; Second Place, Pam Scruggs; Third Place, Lanell Shen.
Drawing/ Printmaking / Mixed Media: First Place, Christine Flanagan; Second Place, Lindsay Sebastian; Third Place, Jefferey Smart Baisden.
Photography/ Digital Arts: First Place, L. Stephanie Smith; Second Place, Mike Tanner; Third Place, Larry Elshoff.
Sculpture / Ceramics / Jewelry / Crafts: First Place, Walter Hobbs; Second Place, Dave Richards; Third Place, Michael T. Schmidt.
Honorable Mention: Katherine Taylor, Julie Barnes Smith, Joe Morgan, Janice K. Smith, Jill Bright, Nicholas Grier, Todd Wessel, Bonnie Rabert, Tom Powell and Ron Thomson.
Spring Into Art is also a popular market for art, with about a sixth of the featured pieces selling last year.
Spring Into Art runs, free for public viewing, April 12 through June 8.
For more information visit www.turnercenter.org or call (229) 247-2787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.