VALDOSTA — Sports Turf Company is set to begin construction on the artificial turf baseball and softball fields at Valdosta High School in the fall.
Sports Turf will install a performance-based artificial turf system that leads the industry in performance, durability and safety, company officials said.
The artificial turf system features AstroTurf’s Diamond Series turf system, Brock Powerbase YSR shock pad and organic infill, BrockFILL. AstroTurf’s performance artificial turf system combines slit film, nylon monofilament fibers and a RootZone layer of texturized fibers for optimum durability and better shock absorbency, according to the company.
The revolutionary Brock Powerbase YSR shock pad technology features large drainage channels, shock-absorbing structures and 25-millimeter thickness to improve player safety, provide more effective drainage and ensure a firm, consistent playing surface.
“We’re honored that the Valdosta Wildcats have entrusted us to build high-level softball and baseball facilities for its prestigious programs,” Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins said in a statement. “The artificial turf system for the Wildcats will utilize AstroTurf’s most advanced system while maintaining the play of the game.”
He said construction will begin in October or November and is expected to be complete in January. The company also completed the VHS artificial practice field in 2021.
“We’re excited to have a locally owned industry leader, Sports Turf, build elite facilities for both our softball and baseball teams,” said Kaci Nobles, Valdosta City Schools facilities and maintenance director. “The fields will positively impact our players, coaches and athletic programs while contributing to their success on the field.”
Nobels said the cost of the VHS baseball and softball complex is $12,291,340.
Sports Turf specializes in the construction and installation of sports surfaces, including natural grass and artificial turf fields, tennis courts and track surfaces.
For more information about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net or find them on Facebook and Twitter at @STCFieldBuilder.
