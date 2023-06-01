VALDOSTA – Sawyer Theatre has been transformed into the underwater world of Bikini Bottom.
But audiences need no longer hold their breath.
“Nickelodeon The SpongeBob Musical” is here.
The show opens Friday, June 2, kicking off the 2023 Peach State Summer Theatre season.
Barbara Hartwig, a longtime PSST! collaborator, is the show director and choreographer. It is her first work with Peach State since 2015.
Of “SpongeBob,” she said audiences can expect from the live show what they find in the famed animated series and movies: The lovable SpongeBob SquarePants being funny, singing, dancing and saving the day.
The show has plenty for audiences of all ages – children and adults, Hartwig said.
The Concord Theatricals summary of the show describes it: “The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Squidward and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. Until a most unexpected hero rises to take center stage. The power of optimism and friendship can really save the world.”
Show songs were composed by numerous pop stars and several of the songs are tunes featured in the animated series. They include songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharp & the Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants, T.I., David Bowie, etc.
Audiences should expect performers to not be wearing costumes that are exact replicas of the cartoon characters. Christina Johnson’s designs suggest the characters of SpongeBob, Patrick, etc.
“The SpongeBob Musical” is the first show in the 2023 PSST! season.
“Mahalia: A Gospel Musical” opens June 9 and “Monty Python’s Spamalot” opens June 23, then all three shows run in rotating repertory through July 22, at Sawyer Theatre, Valdosta State University Fine Arts Building.
Peach State is Georgia’s official musical theatre for the state. The Valdosta Daily Times is a PSST! sponsor.
THE CAST
Cedar Jacob Moore, Justin Emmanuel Parker, Daniel Grest, ZaKeyia Lacey, Braxton Allen, Stephen Chambers, Ian Brett Gadapee, Jillian Cossetta, Jenna Najjar, Mahalia A. Jackson, Victoria Kanes, Johnny Flannagan, Trevor Bishop, Gabrielle Hagenlocker, Ben Cole, Kalab Quinn, Alyx Seelmeyer, Lexis Trechak.
Peach State Summer Theatre presents “Nickelodeon The SpongeBob Musical,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 2, 3; 3 p.m. Sunday, June 4, then continues on various dates through July 21, Sawyer Theatre, Valdosta State University Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood.
More information: Visit www.valdosta.edu/psst.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.