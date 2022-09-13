VALDOSTA – The sudden downpour of rain only added to the soak-filled family fun event that was Park Chase and Brittany Wood’s Great Water Balloon Fight.
Sponsored by Valdosta State University’s A Chance to Initiate Opportunities Now Sociology Club and hosted by Deep Release Poetry and Progressive Black Men, the party was the final payoff for the participating children in educator Carlos Hundley's Summer Learning Loss Prevention at the Southside Library and an effort to encourage them to keep up their studies for the next school year.
David Johnathan “D.J.” Davis, ACTION president and event organizer, said the program’s end of summer trip to Recoil Trampoline Park was simply not enough for him, especially in light of Hundley’s good report of their progress.
“I went out, I got the children a couple of bikes, a lot of toys and a few electronics. These kids do put in work and a lot of the families here don’t get that type of reward for it a lot of the time. So, we wanted to find a way to give back and just let them know that we appreciate them for all that they do and have faith they are going to be someone great when they reach adulthood,” he said.
While Davis wanted to make sure the children were having a blast, he gave the adults a bit of homework: registering to vote.
“The general election is coming up, and now’s the chance for the adults to take some action and get some people in office who are going to serve communities like this one. Park Chase alone has about 700 voters, so they could truly make a difference.”
This part of the event featured an appearance from District 8 state Rep. candidate Darrius Butler, who approached a multitude of Park Chase residents encouraging them to register or restore their active status.
“Working with the Valdosta-Lowndes County Democrats and connecting with D.J. is one of the best things I’ve had the opportunity to do. We met a couple of weeks back, and instantly, he was like, ‘Hey, you got to come to our communities.' So, now we came out here to the apartment complex and wanted to make sure we update people’s information so that way there’s no issue for them to be able to get their ballots. We even went ahead and had some people request their mail-in ballots,” he said.
“We are working hard to make sure that every vote is cast and counted. I genuinely care about what happens in this area, in middle and South Georgia. It’s my home; I’m from Pulaski County, Hawkinsville, Georgia. Because at the end of the day, a lot of the resources have been stopping at Macon and I want to get elected so we can bring these resources to these communities.”
As for Hundley’s end of things, he said he plans to resume his free Help with Homework program Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Willis L. Miller Public Library from 4:30-6 p.m. to keep up the students’ momentum.
For more information and updates, contact Hundley at (229) 262-9982.
