VALDOSTA – While many things may have been cancelled, Valdosta's annual Spirit Halloween store has not been one of them.
A letter began circulating on social media claiming to be from the company and expressing deep regret about not opening its stores this year.
However, Spirit Halloween took to Facebook to debunk the claim.
“Dear Halloween Fans, We heard you're crushed, disheartened, and downright sad. Well, don't worry, the rumors aren't true. We are back & we got this covered. We are safely preparing the best in-store experience possible and can't wait to welcome you back at our 1,400 locations nationwide – popping up this August! It's been a challenging year, but we promise to keep the Halloween spirit alive,” the post states.
On Spirit's website, the Valdosta store is listed as being scheduled to open in the former Pier One building, 1819 Norman Drive, Aug. 19. The site also has a link to job openings.
