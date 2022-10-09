VALDOSTA — Special Olympics Georgia state fall games welcomed more than 900 athletes at Freedom Park this weekend.
Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson led the opening ceremony Friday.
“We are happy to welcome Special Olympics Georgia athletes, coaches, families and staff to Valdosta once again for the fall games,” Matheson said.
The opening ceremony began with the parade of agencies ushered by the Valdosta State University Blazin’ Brigade, Red Hots and cheerleaders. Lee Snow, comedian and grand marshal led the parade.
Georgia Milton-Sheats, chief executive officer for Special Olympics Georgia, said there were more than 960 athletes and delegates for the fall games this year.
“We love coming to Valdosta. The city and county are so welcoming, they roll out the red carpet for us ,” Milton-Sheats said. “The community pours so much into Special Olympics Georgia from donations, volunteers and accommodations.”
This was the third time the games have been held in Valdosta since the original partnership with the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority in 2019.
Milton-Sheats said Special Olympics Georgia is thankful for more than 20 sponsors that made this possible.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Georgia recognizes law enforcement across the state which brings awareness to and raises funds for the Special Olympics Georgia athletes. This year, the LETR raised more than $1 million, according to Special Olympics Georgia.
The opening ceremony concluded with fireworks and dancing Friday.
The softball and bocce competitions were held earlier Friday, Oct. 7. Saturday, Oct. 8, games continued with cycling and individual softball skills and competitions with golf at Quiet Pines Golf Course.
