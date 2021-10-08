VALDOSTA – The city hosts Special Olympics Georgia 2021 State Fall Games, which began with the Law Enforcement Torch Run Oct. 8.
The torch run’s kickoff was 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at the Special Olympics Georgia office, 3998 Inner Perimeter Road. Runners headed to Freedom Park, where the lighting of the torch took place at noon.
On Saturday, Oct. 9, various fall games will be played.
Taking place 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Freedom Park are bocce singles, flag football individual skills, soccer individual skills and softball skills.
From 8 am.-2 p.m. at Lowndes High, athletics and long-distance running and walking.
Golf individual stroke play will take place from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Moody Quiet Pines Golf Course.
“The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics raises funds for and awareness of the Special Olympics movement worldwide,” Meredith-Elizabeth Crum, program and fundraiser manager, said.
“Law-enforcement officers from every state and more than 80 countries carry the ‘Flame of Hope’ in honor of Special Olympics athletes in their area and around the world.”
Participating members are Jason Rozier of the Gwinnett County Police Department, Will Rozier of the Valdosta Police Department, Amie Garrett of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, Earnest Williams of the Tift Police Department, Nicolette Mcleod of the Gwinnett County Police Department and Greg Martin and John Clay both of the Warner Robins Police Department.
Crum said Lewis Gordon and Clay Doub, local Special Olympic athletes from the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority, will run alongside the officers.
More than 168 athletes and coaches are registered participants for the fall games.
Crum said the state event is one of four Special Olympics Georgia offers.
“State Fall Games is an asset to this community because it brings people from different counties of Georgia to Valdosta, and it also is a great volunteer opportunity for those in Valdosta,” she said. “This is also a great chance for everyone to see firsthand the hard work and time the athletes have put (in) to train for these events.”
Winners will receive medals or ribbons at the games, Kelli Bonner, senior marketing and events manager, confirmed.
She said participants, staff members and volunteers are required to wear masks.
Sponsors include O’Steen Subaru of Valdosta, Packaging Corporation of America and Lovell Engineering Associates.
Call Courtney Payne, (229) 712-9973, to volunteer.
More information: (229) 834-8277, (770) 414-9390, and Special Olympics Georgia on social media.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.