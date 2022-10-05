VALDOSTA – Athletes and coaches are preparing to get into their full swing for the Special Olympics Georgia’s State Fall Games this week at Freedom Park.
It is the third time the games have been held in Valdosta since the original outing with the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority in 2019.
David Crawford, chief sports and training officer for Special Olympics Georgia, said he anticipates the highest turnout since 2019, with roughly more than 900 participants from 32 different agencies from around the state.
Crawford said the softball and bocce competitions will be held 3-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. The opening ceremonies start at 7:30 p.m. at Field One, concluding with a dance and fireworks.
The games will continue 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and will add cycling and individual softball skills and competitions and will have golfing at Quiet Pines Golf Course.
George Page, VLPRA executive director, said the authority is proud that the Miracle Field Complex at the park is a fan favorite among participants.
“We are thrilled to welcome Special Olympics Georgia athletes, coaches, families and staff to Freedom Park this week," Page said. "It’s an honor to be the host site again for State Fall Games and hope all the athletes have a wonderful time competing in Winnersville. Our team at VLPRA & Compete Valdosta-Lowndes looks forward to many more years of hosting Special Olympics Georgia events.”
Dave DiSalvo, executive director of Visit Valdosta, said the city is happy to welcome the games back for another year and that the team behind the games has been doing “an amazing job” with accommodating travelers and representing Valdosta.
For more information on the fall games, contact David Crawford at (229) 292-5143 or David.Crawford@specialolympicsga.org.
