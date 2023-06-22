VALDOSTA – Hank Rion recalls staying up late as a kid to watch “Monty Python’s Flying Circus.”
“I loved Monty Python and loved how they could be funny and subversive and just quirky,” Rion said.
Now, he directs Peach State Summer Theatre’s “Monty Python’s Spamalot,” opening Friday, June 23 and continuing in rotating repertory through July 23. “Spamalot” is the third PSST! musical to open this season, following “Nickelodeon The SpongeBob Musical” and “Mahalia: A Gospel Musical.”
Sitting outside of Peach State’s home of Sawyer Theatre, Rion said the musical includes all of the famous bits from the movie “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” – “everything and more” – the Black Knight, the Killer Rabbit, etc.
The show includes familiar Monty Python songs such as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” which was originally in the movie “Monty Python’s The Life of Brian,” as well as several original songs written for the Tony Award-winning show that opened in 2005 on
Broadway.
“Spamalot” carries the Monty Python imprimatur, with Python alum Eric Idle writing the musical’s book and lyrics, as well as composing the music with John Du Prez. All “lovingly ripped off” from the movie screenplay by the Python crew of Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Idle, Terry Jones and Michael Palin.
And it provides an irreverent look at King Arthur and the legends of Camelot. This Arthur is not for children – though it should be noted, Monty Python has been a favorite of American middle school-age boys who first discovered it aired weekend late nights on PBS as early as the mid-1970s.
While PSST! always strives to bring a touch of Broadway to South Georgia, “Spamalot” brings an extra bit of the Great White Way to the PSST! stage.
Rion said many of the costumes used by Peach State were worn by the original Broadway cast. For example, the Arthur crown worn by PSST!’s Ian Anderson is the same one worn by Tim Curry in the original 2005 Broadway production. Curry’s name is written in the crown, Rion said. The dress worn by Jenna Najjar as the Lady of the Lake is the same one worn by Sara Ramirez on Broadway.
But the cast is all Peach State and it’s a fun and funny group, Rion said.
“I have never laughed so much. This is the most fun I’ve ever had rehearsing a show,” said Rion, a musical theatre veteran and PSST!’s artistic director. “It’s just so funny and the cast is funny.”
THE CAST: Ben Cole, Cedar Jacob Moore, Ian Anderson, Daniel Grest, Stephen Chambers, Johnny Flannagan, Justin Emmanuel Parker, Jenna Najjar, Trevor Bishop, Braxton Allen, Eric Idle, Victoria Kanes, Jillian Cossetta, Ian Gadapee, Gabrielle Hagenlocker, Tori Kanes, ZaKeyia Lacey, Kalab Quinn, Alyx Seelmeyer, Lexis Trechak.
DIRECTION, PRODUCTION: Hank Rion, director; Sarah Wildes Arnett, choreographer; Ashlee Cheyenne Oliver, stage manager; Zach Cramer, sound designer; David Springfield, musical director; Maila Gutierrez Springfield, Ethan Ray Parker, vocal directors; Sarah I. Liffick, technical director; Jason Lee Courson, scene & projection designer; Christian Specht, lighting designer; Christina Johnson, costume designer.
Peach State Summer Theatre’s “Monty Python’s Spamalot” opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24, then continues in rotating repertoire with PSST! musicals “The SpongeBob Musical” and “Mahalia” through July 22, Sawyer Theatre, Valdosta State University Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. More information: Visit www.valdosta.edu/psst. The Valdosta Daily Times is the Peach State Summer Theatre corporate sponsor.
