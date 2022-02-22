VALDOSTA – Southside Library Boosters recognized local history makers at McMullen Southside Library.
The program featured live entertainment from Kingdom Builders Deliverance Center choir and The Family Village of Aya.
Program participants Jermaine Clemons Jr., Sydney, Kennedy and Taylor Clemons presented a poem “Out of the Mouth of Babes.” Dr. Lana Foster reflected on history makers with “We Remember.”
Dr. Beverley Richardson-Blake, president of Southside Library Boosters, and members presented local history makers with a certificate and medallion.
The individuals recognized are:
Former Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Samuel Allen.
Retired educators Ralph and Ruth Council.
Retired educator/librarian Laverne P. Richardson.
Lowndes County Commissioner Joyce Evans.
Business owner Nicholas “Big Nick” Harden.
Valdosta Mayor Pro Tem / Councilwoman Vivian Miller-Cody.
Valdosta Councilman Joseph “Sonny” Vickers.
Retired Fire Chief J.D. Rice.
Community advocate and minister Floyd Rose.
Attorney Karla Walker.
The organization recognized youth leaders, Kendall Johnson and Eric Thomas, who both attend Lowndes High School.
“We recognize these young people for what they are doing in the community," Richardson-Blake said. "We want both of you to know that we are proud and we support you in all endeavors.”
Johnson and Thomas were present with a monetary gift and certificate.
Bishop Adrian Rivers of Kingdom Builders Deliverance Center was the program speaker.
“A history maker is a person who decides ‘I can create my own path.’ It is not an easy task but if you continue to be who you are supposed to be then you will make change,” Rivers said. “Change is what we need to reconnect and reestablish the village in our community. We have to help our young people understand their existence because history needs to continue to be made.”
Kathy James, library branch manager, thanked program participants and event supporters.
Valdosta Fire Department, Valdosta Police Department, Hargray Internet Service, Pepsi Bottling Company, South Georgia Regional Library, Kingdom Builders Deliverance Center, Georgia Department of Community Affairs, Habitat for Humanity, Goodwill, James and Shirley Garland, Mary Barron, Kappa Eta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.
Community Organized Relief Effort Response and South Health District provided free COVID-19 vaccinations all day.
