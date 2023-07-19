VALDOSTA – Southside Recreation Center, 604 Oak St., will host a back to school supply giveaway, 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 27, organizers said in a statement.
There will be supplies for all grades, book bags/backpacks, refreshments and other resources. Solomon Lodge No. 151, Electra Chapter No. 323, Pepsi, Coastal Plain Area EOA, Serenity No. 213, AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary, Post No. 607 and Greater Valdosta United Way are sponsors. “We are also collecting new and gently used Valdosta City Schools uniforms to be distributed during this event,” organizers said.
For more information or to donate, contact (229) 242-6764, or Eddie Koonce at (229) 740-1916; or email: ssrc@bellsouth.net; Facebook: Southside Recreation Center.
