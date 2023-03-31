VALDOSTA — Southside Recreation Center hosts its annual Great Egg Hunt.
The activity is scheduled for noon-2:30 p.m., April 8, at the Southside Recreation Center, 604 S. Oak St., organizers said.
The event is for children up to the age of 12. There will be games; refreshments will be served. Easter baskets will be awarded and there will be an egg hunt, organizers said.
Individuals and organizations may volunteer or donate for the event.
Contact Southside Recreation Center, (229) 242-6764 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.