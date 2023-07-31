VALDOSTA – The new school year is upon the city and the Southside Recreation Center is making sure students come to class sporting new backpacks and supplies.
Dozens of volunteers assisted in distributing various items such as book bags, crayons, pencils, notebooks, folders and other necessities, catering to local students of all grades.
The event had several community organizations attend and connect with parents, including Solomon Lodge No. 151, Electra Chapter No. 323, Pepsi, Coastal Plain Area EOA, Serenity No. 213, AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary, Post No. 607, and Greater Valdosta United Way.
Rachel Bradley, director of Southside Recreation Center, said the giveaway not only provides students with supplies but it also gives their families tools they can use throughout the school year.
“We have this event for all of the families in Valdosta. This gets the children excited about going back to school and having new supplies. This also gives the community a chance to learn about local resources that can help them out,” she said.
For more than 35 years, Southside Recreation Center has been conducting supply drives, aiming to ease the financial burden for families during the back-to-school season.
Eddie Koonce, event organizer, said the community coming together and helping each other is especially important as the cost of supplies has increased during the last year.
Shardae Reams, a parent who attended the event, shared her positive experience, stating giveaways are especially helpful to families with multiple children attending school at the same time.
“I just love how they come together and they’re actually consistent with meeting one on one with the children. They’re very in tune with them. So I was seeing how my three kids were enjoying it and I said to myself, ‘I really liked this,’ and I like how they’re learning, they’re growing and they’re stimulating their minds. It’s not a hassle when it comes to finances. I’m a single mom and they pretty much try to work with you the best way they can. So I also love that for my family,” she said.
