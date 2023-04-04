VALDOSTA — The South Georgia Regional Library system is seeking artists to submit proposals for a mural to be installed on an interior wall in the children’s area at the Mae Wisenbaker McMullen Memorial Southside Library, according to a statement from library officials.
The artist will be selected by South Georgia Regional Library administration, the Youth Services Librarian and the Southside Library Manager. Submissions will be reviewed upon receipt, but must be received by April 24. Awards will be determined after submission.
The mural will be a part of the new-and-approved Southside Library, which has been undergoing renovations for the last several months.Mural installation will be approximately May-June.
Project Theme and
Design Details:
— Design should be child friendly
— Mural design should coordinate with the Southside Library color scheme
— Theme should be reflective of literacy but is not limited to books
— Theme should be inspired by Malcom Mitchell.
Information about Malcolm Mitchell can be found at https://malcolmmitchell.com/and https://readwithmalcolm.com/
— Copyrighted and/or licensed characters, logos, symbols, etc. are not permitted
— Mural space and wall dimensions can be found here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Z7tvRTpxcLaq7cCcH3hJo7bz39PfSHSj/view
Submission Requirements:
— Digital or physical rendering in matching scale to the project dimensions. Include dimensions of your proposed design.
Rendering should not show a signature or artist name to maintain an anonymous selection process.
— Contact information including name, phone number, email, and physical address
— References or copies of prior murals and/or other work
— Compensation requirements including time, equipment, materials and any other expenses incurred
— Optional: Statement of your connection to libraries and/or Valdosta
For more information on submissions, contact Jeanna Allums, head librarian, at jallums@sgrl.org or 229-626-1908.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.