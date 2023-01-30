VALDOSTA — The Southside Recreation Center brought a South Georgia Winter Wonderland to children and families this past weekend.
The Winter Wonderland event connected parents with more than 20 resources and benefits in the community Saturday, Jan. 28.
Rachel Bradley, Southside Recreation Center director, said, “We want to let families know what resources are out there and available to them to help sustain their family.
“We work with each of these organizations year round and are able to refer families when needed, while introducing new organizations and resources to the community.”
Families were given a “bingo card” to fill with stickers from each resource represented in order to win monetary and gift card prizes.
Jabarri Bradley, program director, said, “The incentive gives families and children something to look forward to at the end of the event, while connecting them with resources that they may not even know they need.”
He said children will receive free school supplies and clothing, in addition to game prizes.
Throughout the school year, Southside Recreation Center offers a free after-school program and another program during the summer.
“We are trying to increase educational opportunities for low-income children,” Rachel Bradley said. “Our mission to help the family survey.”
The event included volunteers from Valdosta State University organizations including Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Alpha Phi Omega, SISTUHS and Progressive Black Men. Vendors were Goodwill, Jack and Jill of America, Valdosta Rotary Club — Imagination Library, VEMa Holistic Health, Legacy Behavioral Health Services, Coastal Plain Area E.O.A. Inc., Headstart, Disabled Veterans of America and ReMax of Valdosta.
