southside library

Southside Library

 File Photo: The Valdosta Daily Times

VALDOSTA – Southside Library Boosters will host the annual Black history program at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Willis Miller Library community room, 2906 Julia Drive.

Program will include the “Village of Aya” African dancers and drummers, “Spoken Word”, creative dance, singing, poetry and monologues, organizers said in a statement.

The event is free and open to the public.

For additional information, contact Dr. Beverley Blake, (229) 460-9019.

React to this story:

0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you