VALDOSTA – Southside Library Boosters will host the annual Black history program at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Willis Miller Library community room, 2906 Julia Drive.
Program will include the “Village of Aya” African dancers and drummers, “Spoken Word”, creative dance, singing, poetry and monologues, organizers said in a statement.
The event is free and open to the public.
For additional information, contact Dr. Beverley Blake, (229) 460-9019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.