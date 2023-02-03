VALDOSTA – Black South Georgia artists will have a chance to put their work on display during the first Southside Black Art Festival.
Sara Gatewood Bell, owner of The Pink Door and Art and Stuff, came up with the idea of having an art-centric expo in Downtown Valdosta that coincides with Black History Month, in similar spirit of the annual Azalea Festival, held every March in Drexel Park.
“I started off in Atlanta doing festivals. When I got down here, I was on the art committee, and we had worked on the Azalea Festival in the past. So I thought a festival celebrating the Black arts would be a great twist on that,” she said.
“The Southside is rich in Black history, so I had an idea to host it at the QUOLA (Quality of Life Associates) building under the overpass right in the middle of the Southside. People forget that it’s a part of downtown, too, and that area used to be going on, but now it’s a ghost town. We talk about rebuilding and this helps people to get back downtown and revitalize Valdosta.”
According to event organizers, QUOLA’s location holds a special significance as it was home to the historic Liberty Theatre, which operated as Valdosta’s African-American theater in the 1930s and ‘40s.
The festival is scheduled for Feb. 18 at 115 E. Florida Ave. The kick off is at 10 a.m. and the event will last for the remainder of the day.
For more information about entering artwork, contact Bell at (229) 300-5614 or via email at sarapinky@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.