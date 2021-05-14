VALDOSTA – Wharf Casual Seafood swam into town last month, making Valdosta one of two locations the restaurant has opened during the pandemic.
It took the fast-casual North Ashley Street eatery seven months to open April 21, said Carli Burt, marketing director. Upon opening, Wharf employed 30 people.
“We have been extremely blessed by the Valdosta community,” she said. “Since we opened our doors, we have had a constant stream of guests. Some dining with us two (or) three times a week.”
When customers enter the restaurant, they’ll take a number to their table and have a full-service experience, Burt said.
Wharf serves fresh seafood and non-seafood items in a quick-service manner, Burt said. Stephen Duggar, co-owner, creates the restaurant’s menu.
His dad, Early Duggar, founded Wharf with wife Eva in Tallahassee, Fla., in 1986, according to the eatery’s biography.
Seafood gumbo, oysters, chicken tenders, fried green tomatoes and fried pickled okra are on the menu at Wharf.
The Wharf shrimp and grits includes grilled shrimp, goat cheese, applewood smoked bacon and an herb cream sauce. Cajun shrimp and grits are also offered.
The restaurant has a variety of Po-boys including grouper, shrimp, oyster, mahi-mahi, crispy chicken and fried green tomato BLT.
Wharf sides are collard greens, rice pilaf, three-potato salad, baked sweet potato, sweet potato fries, hushpuppies, southern coleslaw, nature cut fries, smoked gouda cheese grits, garlic green beans and red beans and rice.
Also served is a fish sandwich, the Tallahassee hot catfish sandwich, crab cake BLT, blue crab claws, bacon-wrapped shrimp, red shrimp and the Wharf platter.
The Wharf burger has cheddar cheese, Wharf crispy shrimp and sesame seeds.
The Southern Louie salad has shrimp tossed in house-made Thousand Island dressing, romaine lettuce, boiled eggs, pecans and tomato while the St. George salad is served with a romaine Arcadian lettuce blend, goat cheese, candied pecans, dried cranberries, almonds and bacon all in a honey lime vinaigrette.
Tacos are Mediterranean mahi-mahi, baja shrimp, Wharf shrimp, grouper and crispy catfish.
Baskets come in a variety to include honey pecan shrimp, crab cake, crab claws, oysters and fish.
Kids meals are offered.
Catering will be added later, Burt said.
COVID-19 precautions are wearing masks and routinely sanitizing surfaces.
Wharf hosts various drink fundraisers annually to benefit the National Brain Tumor Society to honor Early Duggar, who died in 2020 due to a brain tumor, Burt said.
Wharf, 2953 N. Ashley St., has seven total locations and will be opening an eighth site in Alabama in the fall.
“We offer franchising opportunities in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee and the Carolinas,” Burt said.
Hours of operation: 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Visit wharfcasualseafood, or call (229) 262-7222, for more information. Wharf is on Facebook and Instagram.
