VALDOSTA — The Southern Georgia Black Chambers kicked off National Small Business Week with social media marketing for small businesses.
National Small Business Week is being observed April 30 through May 6 this year. May is observed as Small Business Month.
SGBC collaborated with Valdosta State University College of Business Administration to host a presentation Monday, about effective social media marketing for small businesses.
Dr. Jie Fowler, digital marketing expert and interim department chair of management and marketing at VSU, presented insights and guidance on social media options and platform comparisons, as well as strategies and reporting for small businesses.
Fowler received digital marketing certifications from the American Marketing Association and the Digital Marketing Institute. She has published approximately 30 scholarly journal articles in nationally and internationally recognized top marketing journals and has presented at more than 50 conferences.
In addition, Fowler holds the position of treasurer of the Society of Marketing Advances and is president-elect of SMA November 2023.
Business owners and event attendees received light refreshments, opportunities for networking and strategies for their businesses.
The organization will host an"Off the Clock" networking mixer to mark Small Business Month at Xenquility Therapeutic Massage 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 19.
If interested in the Southern Georgia Black Chambers, visit the organization's website at www.sgablackchambers.org/events, email at info@sgablackchambers.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.