VALDOSTA – Southern Eggs, a North Ashley Street breakfast eatery, announced its permanent closure this week.
The restaurant took to social media to inform people its doors will shut Sept. 25.
“Please understand over the past seven and a half years, with the community’s support and our loyal guests, it has been a great pleasure to be a part of the restaurant scene in the Valdosta and Lowndes County community,” a Facebook post read. “We thank you, Valdosta, for the wonderful memories created over the last seven and a half years.”
Southern Eggs initially closed on Mondays “for the foreseeable future” due to financial struggles that COVID-19 has put on the restaurant industry, according to an Aug. 16 post on the establishment’s Facebook page.
Southern Eggs is currently open 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
The business was known for several years as The Egg and I.
