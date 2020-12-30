VALDOSTA – The 10-county South Health District reports seeing the highest positivity rate for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
The district, which includes Lowndes County, released a statement Wednesday that cases within the district are at an all-time high with the positivity rate rising to 15-27% in the last two weeks.
“These numbers are absolutely stunning, and we know that we have just started to see cases from the Christmas holiday which means this will likely continue to increase,” Dr. William R. Grow, MD, FACP, district health director, said in a statement. “It is extremely important to take precautions, stay home, avoid social gatherings and wear a mask if you must go out in public, especially as we conclude the holiday season. Positivity rate increases like this are going to translate into overwhelmed hospitals, critical illnesses and possibly deaths. All of this can be avoided if people will simply take the precautions that public health has been recommending since March.”
The South Health District includes Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Tift and Turner counties.
Lowndes County reported 28 new COVID-19 cases and 152 new antigen positive cases Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County has reported 6,075 cases and 2,505 antigen positive cases since the pandemic began. The state reports antigen cases – results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.
The DPH confirms 99 deaths, which has remained unchanged since late last week, with 37 probable deaths in the county.
South Georgia Medical Center reported 71 confirmed positive patients with no inpatients awaiting test results Wednesday, according to its daily update.
The facility has also reported 193 COVID-19-related deaths and 1,046 discharged patients since the start of the pandemic. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
