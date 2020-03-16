VALDOSTA – The South Health District announced Monday it received a third confirmed case of COVID-19 in Lowndes County.
The individual, a Lowndes county resident, is not hospitalized and "shares a connection" to the first patient identified as a presumptive positive as well as the second confirmed case in the county, public health officials said.
The first patient who received a presumptive positive diagnosis for COVID-19, commonly called the coronavirus, was a woman treated at the South Georgia Medical Center main hospital from March 5-7 and transferred to a Florida hospital after her conditioned worsened, according to SGMC officials.
Kristin Patten, public information officer for the South Health District, said she could not address the details of specific cases but did confirm the number of cases in the county was three as of 12:30 p.mm Monday.
For up-to-date numbers of COVID-19 cases in Georgia, visit www.dph.ga.gov. The site will update numbers daily at noon.
