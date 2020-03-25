VALDOSTA – South Health District has stopped all dine-in restaurant meals for at least 12 days.
The agency said all dining areas for dine-in restaurants will close until noon April 6 as COVID-19 is considered an "imminent health hazard."
Take out, drive-through and to-go orders are still be permitted, but restaurant owners must limit customers allowed inside their buildings to 10 at a time for pick-up orders, according to the agency's statement.
The mandate affects the South Health District's 10-county area of Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Tift and Turner counties.
