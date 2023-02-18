VALDOSTA — South Georgia Studios is looking for the best movie pitches in the region.
Saturday, March 4, during the 2023 South Georgia Film Festival, participants will be able to spend three minutes pitching their film and television ideas to producers who can help turn their films into reality as part of the 2023 SGFF Pitchfest, festival organizers said in a statement.
“As we grow the film industry in South Georgia, we are thrilled to be able to support local filmmakers in telling their own unique and inspiring stories,” Honnie Korngold of South Georgia Studios said. “This is only the beginning and we want South Georgians interested in working in film to know just what is possible for them here in their own backyard.”
The Pitchfest will be limited to 20 participants who will buy their spot for $25, organizers said. A winner will receive a $250 cash prize and a one-hour consulting session with the panel of judges with advice on strategy to move their project forward.
Participants will be contacted by Feb. 25 to give them enough time to put together their three-minute pitch. Festival passholders will be able to sit-in on the pitches. At the beginning of the two-and-a-half-hour event, producers will give the audience some quick pointers on how to present their ideas.
After each pitch, the producers will be giving participants feedback.
Along with Korngold, Alexander Kane of Workhorse Cinema and Tamara Bell of the distribution company Koan will be evaluating the participants’ ideas for the best project within narrative film, television and documentary.
Korngold and South Georgia Studios are in the process of building a film production campus with soundstages and an educational program in partnership with PhilanthroFilms in Quitman, GA. She’s currently producing "Northern Light," the story of how Cathy Parker of Valdosta was instrumental in transforming a small Alaskan town with football.
The movie is proposed to film in South Georgia in 2023.
Along with working as an actor, Kane has produced $61 million worth of films in South Georgia during the last four years.
“At Workhorse Cinema, we have a big slate of films planned for 2023 that continues to prove the film industry is not only viable but thriving here in South Georgia. Our company and team is largely built on a foundation of local talent from the area and our door is always open as we constantly survey the community to find passionate and talented locals that want to join the film industry, pursue their dreams, goals or just find a more fulfilling career.”
Koan has 30 years experience in entertainment distribution, reaching every corner of the world. Founded in 1990, it continues to be one of the longest running worldwide sales, film finance and production companies.
"Their diverse catalog of award-winning projects have broad appeal to worldwide audiences," festival organizers said.
The festival kicks off March 3 on the campus of Valdosta State University with screenings and panels on documentary photography and with casting agent Chris Paris of Fieldstein | Paris Casting before concluding at the Valdosta Mall plaza watching "The Holiday Dating Guide" for a touch of the holidays.
The event is free to the public.
Produced by Workhorse Cinema, the film starring Maria Menounos premiered on Lifetime television in December. The free mall screening will also include the films: "The Buick Special" from PhilanthroFilms and director Levi Johnson; the animated film "A King I Once Knew" from Joshua Myers and Grayson Durham of Thomasville; and "The Curse" directed by Jae Yoo from Ringling College.
Festival and VIP passholders will also be able to participate in the evening party at the mall.
Saturday, attendees can spend the entire day attending panels, watching films, meeting filmmakers and attending the Pitchfest.
"Saturday, March 4, will be bursting at the seams with feature films, shorts, student films and animated films, along with amazing panels from visiting filmmakers," organizers said.
Two Georgia-made feature films, "The Lost Cause" and "The Long Way Up" will screen, along with panels with visiting filmmakers, VSU alums, and Melissa Simpson of Film Impact Georgia with grant recipients Jeremy Thao and Shandrea Evans.
After starting their day at the Mayor and Chairman’s Paddle, attendees can end the evening with "The Wintering Grounds," about the world-class kayakers who spend their time in Columbus where it’s too cold to be anywhere else.
"Because the freestyle kayak world championships will be taking place this spring in Columbus, we hope to have some of these professionals visiting us as well," festival organizers said.
"After screening the feature documentary 'Jack Has a Plan,' festival and VIP passholders can join us at the Rainwater Conference Center for our Saturday night party."
Sunday, March 5, will wrap up with our awards ceremony followed by a few remaining blocks and a recap of the winners from the weekend. Our family-friendly block on Sunday showcases the feature film "Ringo," along with a group of animal-friendly documentaries.
"Don’t miss our two other out-of-competition screenings – 'The Sim Racer' from VSU’s Brock Drury and 'The Middle Child: The Story of Tevin King' by Wiregrass’s Demiven Knighton. Both are local graduates telling very different but uniquely local stories."
The South Georgia Film Festival hosts its seventh annual event March 3, 4, 5. Hosted on the campus of Valdosta State University, the festival has received thousands of entries and brought hundreds of filmmakers and filmgoers to town during the last decade.
“We are putting on a party for the community,” said Jason Brown, festival director. “Showcasing films from across the country and the world, we want to introduce Valdosta to great films, some great filmmakers to Valdosta and let everyone have a good time.”
The three-day South Georgia Film Festival includes screenings of 95 films from around the world, the country and the region. Along with categories for high school, college and graduate students, the festival features shorts and feature-length films. Films are screened in the VSU Student Union, at the corner of Oak Street and Baytree, an outdoor screening at the Valdosta Mall, along with being available online through the Eventive platform.
Visit http://SGFF23.Eventive.Org to purchase your Pitchfest ticket, your festival pass and see the full film guide.
For more information on the South Georgia Film Festival, visit SouthGeorgiaFilm.com or https://filmfreeway.com/SOUTHGEORGIAFILMFESTIVAL. Contact Brown at (229) 219-1298 or jasonebrown@valdosta.edu.
